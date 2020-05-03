Elver landings 

ELLSWORTH — As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) reported Maine elver dealers buying a total of just over 6,283 pounds of the eels with a reported value of $2.9 million, for an average price per pound of $467.

Since March 22, when the season opened, 4,512.5 pounds of this year’s landings came from DMR-licensed elver harvesters, leaving just over 3,000 pounds of the quota remaining.

Harvesters in the Penobscot Nation have landed about 313 pounds of their 620-pound quota. Maliseet harvesters have reported landing about 35 pounds of their 107-pound quota.