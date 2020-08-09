Monday - Aug 10, 2020

#EatMaineSeafood, industry groups say 

August 9, 2020 by on News, Waterfront

BRUNSWICK — The Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA) and Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA) are collaborating on an effort to encourage seafood businesses, industry organizations, restaurants and consumers to utilize the hashtag #EatMaineSeafood across social media platforms. 

A hashtag is a word or phrase preceded by a hash sign (#), used on social media websites and applications to identify messages on a specific topic. It categorizes posts on social mediaPeople can follow a hashtag to see all the posts that are sorted under that hashtag. A hashtag can help to elevate a message or connect users with similar interests. 

Liz Graves

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Liz is an award-winning journalist who has been with the Islander since 2013. She grew up in California and came to Maine as a schooner sailor. [email protected]
