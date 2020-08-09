EatMaineSeafood, industry groups say 

BRUNSWICK — The Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA) and Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association (MCFA) are collaborating on an effort to encourage seafood businesses, industry organizations, restaurants and consumers to utilize the hashtag #EatMaineSeafood across social media platforms.

A hashtag is a word or phrase preceded by a hash sign (#), used on social media websites and applications to identify messages on a specific topic. It categorizes posts on social media. People can follow a hashtag to see all the posts that are sorted under that hashtag. A hashtag can help to elevate a message or connect users with similar interests.