Downeast Trout Unlimited meeting March 17 

ELLSWORTH — The Maine brook trout is the focus of the next Downeast Trout Unlimited meeting on Wednesday, March 17.

The online meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and will take place via Zoom. A business meeting will be followed by two speakers.

At 5:45 p.m., Merry Gallagher, native fish conservation biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Division of Fisheries and Hatcheries, will present “Maine’s Wild Brook Trout: Past, Present and Future.” Gallagher is a stream ecologist with over 20 years of experience in stream survey methodology, native fish ecology and GIS data analysis. She manages the IFW Stream Survey database and has overseen efforts to convert historic fisheries data into GIS–compatible formats to improve the general knowledge regarding the distribution and status of Maine’s native fishes.

Gallagher is Maine’s representative for the Eastern Brook Trout Joint Venture and the Northeast Fish and Wildlife Diversity Technical Committee. Gallagher’s talk will explore the status of Maine’s wild brook trout, with a bit of history and future conservation and management goals for this iconic species.

At 6:15 p.m., Brett Ciccotelli, restoration coordinator for the Downeast Salmon Federation, will present “Tracking Sea–run Brook Trout in Eastern Maine.” This project combines angling and state–of–the–art fisheries science to understand and protect these important native species. In a broad partnership, the Downeast Salmon Federation, Trout Unlimited and others are tracking the movement of sea–run brook trout and other diadromous species in Cobscook Bay.

Trout Unlimited is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and conservation of North American cold water fish species and their habitat. Membership is open to all. Go to tu.org/intro to join and use chapter code 305 for Downeast Trout Unlimited.

Meetings are free and open to the public. Register for the March 17 meeting in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIlcuGsrT0iE9yogmucDvUG5n5y8DbJQTJ7.

For more information, contact Tammy Packie, chapter secretary, at 288-5442 or [email protected].