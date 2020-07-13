Daily limit for menhaden 

AUGUSTA — Harvesting of menhaden in Maine was allowed to resume June 29 after the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) received approval from interstate regulators to participate in an Episodic Event Set Aside (EESA) program.

The program had an available 4.7 million pounds of the menhaden quota for harvest. “Due to the high rate of effort, it was projected that landings on Monday, June 29 exceeded 2.5 million pounds, an announcement from the DMR said, “and continued fishing would result in an overage of the available EESA.”

After that first day, the department issued an emergency rule effective July 2 reducing the daily limit from 120,000 pounds to 6,000 pounds. Harvesting is only allowed Mondays and Thursdays and electronic reporting must be done the same day.