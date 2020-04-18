Curbside pickup at Hamilton Marine 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Some Hamilton Marine stores are now offering curbside pickup. The company announced that the Southwest Harbor store will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but hours are subject to change.

“Please call ahead to place an order, check order status or make changes to your order (phone numbers listed),” an announcement on the company’s Facebook page stated. “Please do not arrive at store until you have been called and told your order is ready.”

Payment via credit card, gift card or charge account will be accepted over the phone. No backorders or transfers are available.

“When arriving at store, follow signage to curbside pickup area. An associate will be there to greet you or you will see instructions to call for pickup. If you need help loading product, we will do our best to assist you and ask that you stay in your vehicle.”

Online shopping is also available

Visit hamiltonmarine.com or Hamilton Marine on Facebook for updates.