Conference set

STONINGTON — Big science is coming to Downeast Maine next week.

On Monday and Tuesday, June 17 and 18, the Eastern Maine Coastal Current Collaborative (EM3C) will host a State of the Science Conference at the University of Maine at Machias.

The conference will discuss ecosystem-based fisheries management in eastern Maine and will bring together experts from local governments, fishing, science and academic communities.

EM3C is a partnership among three fisheries organizations: the Stonington-based, nonprofit Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries; the Maine Department of Marine Resources; and NOAA Fisheries, the federal agency that manages fisheries at the state and federal level.

The partners formed the Eastern Maine Coastal Current Collaborative in 2017, with a goal of developing a research framework that supports ecosystem-based fisheries management in the Eastern Maine Coastal Current which extends from western edge of Penobscot Bay to the Canadian border, and includes its watersheds.

Visit stateofthescienceconference.org