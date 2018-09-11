Coastal cleanup seeks volunteers

AUGUSTA — The Maine Coastal Program is looking for volunteers for Maine’s Coastweek Coastal Cleanup, which begins Saturday, Sept. 15, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 22. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the event.

With dozens of cleanup locations needing volunteers, anyone interested in keeping Maine’s coastal shoreline and waterways clean has ample opportunity to participate.

In Hancock County, cleanups are scheduled for Sept. 15 in Surry (meet at 9 a.m.) and at Lamoine State Park (meet at 10 a.m.).

Visit maine.gov/dmr/mcp to find a location in need of volunteers or to register as a cleanup coordinator.

Contact theresa.torrent@maine.gov.