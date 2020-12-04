Coast Guard warns against false distress calls after suspected hoax

BOSTON — The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday at 11:15 a.m. for a vessel and crew

reportedly taking on water in the vicinity of Sprucehead after multiple searches yielded

no findings or correlating information.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England watchstanders received

a mayday transmission through VHF radio channel 16 – the internationally recognized hailing

and distress frequency – from the crew of a 42-foot fishing vessel stating the boat was taking on

water. Over several minutes the caller described the vessel and crew’s situation in detail, stating

that the rudder was broken and the vessel’s dewatering pumps could not keep up with flooding.

Communication then ceased as Coast Guard rescue crews from Rockland and Cape Cod,

Mass., launched to search for the vessel and potential survivors.

“Our Coast Guard rescue crews thrive on taking risks for the sake of helping others in distress on

the water,” said Capt. Brian LeFebvre, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Northern New

England. “Hoax distress calls – like the one we received this morning – unnecessarily put our

rescue crews at risk, drain resources, and may limit our ability to respond to actual emergencies.

Today’s hoax is particularly offensive given the loss of four fishermen aboard the Emmy Rose

just last week. We will use all available resources to identify and hold the responsible individual

accountable.”

The Coast Guard pursues all distress calls, and when dealing with hoax cases, crews will search

until the nature and legitimacy of the calls are resolved. Willfully communicating a false distress

message to the Coast Guard is a felony offense under federal law and punishable by up to six

years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a $10,000 civil penalty and reimbursement to agencies for all

costs incurred in responding to the false distress message.

The search covered approximately 62 square nautical miles and included Coast Guard and state responders.