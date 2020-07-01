Citizen science effort launched 

PORTLAND —This week, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) is announcing the public launch of an Ecosystem Investigation Network, climate-focused citizen science platform. Collaborative groups of citizens and scientists are invited to use the platform and resources to design and host investigations of climate-driven change in the Gulf of Maine and its watershed.

“We’re excited to support more communities, people and scientists working collaboratively to understand the change that matters to them,” said Sarah Kirn, manager of the Public Participation in Science initiative at GMRI.

Having launched in a pilot phase earlier this year, the Ecosystem Investigation Network is now hosting nine collaborative research initiatives, including projects on storms and sea level rise in Belfast, jellyfish distribution, and abundance and smelt spawning.

The network will also include citizen science classroom projects to guide student inquiry in local forests, fields, freshwater habitats,wetlands or intertidal ecosystems. “Participating in citizen science investigations exposes students to real scientific research efforts,” an announcement from GMRI said. “They learn alongside their teachers and peers as they work in the context of questions that have not yet been answered and data that they are the first to see and share.”

Visit investigate.gmri.org.