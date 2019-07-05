BOSTON — Operation Dry Water, the national campaign to prevent boating under the influence, will begin July 4, and law enforcement crews will be patrolling to ensure boaters are safe on the water.

Alcohol use is the leading known factor in fatal boating accidents.

The Coast Guard will be partnering with local law enforcement agencies during the operation. Despite legalization in several Northeast states, marijuana remains federally illegal.

As a federal law enforcement agency, Coast Guard crews will continue to take action to enforce all federal laws, including those relating to the transport, use and possession of marijuana.

Coast Guard crews may conduct boardings on commercial and recreational boats on international, federal, and state waterways while on patrol to ensure the safety and security of the boating community.

Contact First Coast Guard District Public Affairs at 617-223-8515 or 617-717-9609.