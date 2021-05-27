Boat launches then sinks near airport

TRENTON—A wooden boat that was launching from the boat ramp near the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport ran into immediate trouble Tuesday afternoon.

High winds and waves caused the boat to immediately start taking on water, said Marine Patrol officer Thomas Reardon. The boat was also having trouble with its steering and went on to submerge, he said.

The people aboard the boat were able to get off unharmed on a skiff they had, according to Reardon. The boat was planned to be put on a mooring in Bar Harbor.

On Wednesday, the vessel had made its way onto the shore in Lamoine and the owners were making salvage arrangements, possibly getting it out on the next morning’s tide.

Fiona de Koning, who runs a mussel farm in Frenchman Bay, said her team had checked out the boat. Her son, Alex de Koning, dove down to close off fuel on the wreck, and the farm’s boat helped tow the sunken ship back to Trenton today.