Bigelow Lab head to speak 

BAR HARBOR — Deborah Bronk, oceanographer and the president and CEO of Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, will participate in a Coffee & Conversation virtual event hosted by College of the Atlantic Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. Abby Barrows, a 2018 alum of the Masters in Philosophy program at COA, will join Bronk for the conversation.

As head of the nonprofit research institute, Bronk oversees oceanographic investigations around the planet. She has conducted more than 50 research cruises and field studies in freshwater and marine environments that stretch from pole to pole. She previously served as division director for the National Science Foundation’s Division of Ocean Science and as president of the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography.

Barrows, who has researched marine microplastics since 2012, initiated the first baseline data map of microplastic pollution distribution in Maine. Recently, she concluded her work as the principal investigator for the Global Microplastics Initiative with Adventure Scientists. Through the help of citizen scientists, the team compiled one of the largest global datasets on every ocean and continent in the world, enabling a rare glimpse at the extent of plastic contamination in remote, understudied ocean and fresh waters.

