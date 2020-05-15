‘Best Harbor’ voting open 

ROCKLAND — Voting is now open for the second annual “Best Harbor in the U.S.” contest organized by the Rockland-based US Harbors.

“The purpose of the contest is to promote the strength and vitality of coastal communities — the winning harbors have been those whose residents have strong communication networks and support for their community,” a press release from the company said. “These kinds of networks are vital for effective disaster management, coastal planning and the overall resilience of a community, its residents and their economy.”

Voting for the Best Harbor contest will be open through May 31 at usharbors.com/best-harbor. Participation is limited to one vote per user. The winner is set to be announced June 4.

Padanarum, Mass., was the winner of the 2019 Best Harbor contest. More than 100,000 people from all over the country participated.