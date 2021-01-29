Belfast shipyard boasts largest waterjet cutting machine

BELFAST — Front Street Shipyard in Belfast is now operating a five-axis 3D waterjet cutting machine that is the largest of its kind in Maine and among the largest in the country. The new machine is cutting large parts for use in Front Street Shipyard’s own boat construction and refit projects and is also provide cutting services to outside businesses as part of a new division of the company. Purchased with the support of a Department of Transportation grant, the waterjet cutting machine expands Front Street Shipyard’s capabilities beyond the marine market into the manufacturing sector.

The waterjet cutting machine uses high-pressure water streams to cut, shape and ream very large parts such as frames, molds and panels used in manufacturing and construction. Capable of working with nearly any material including textiles, stainless steel and titanium, the machine cuts parts directly from engineer-drawn electronic data with a high degree of precision and accuracy within two thousandths of an inch. The parts can be as simple as flat panels and as complex as tubes, bevels, countersinks and wraps.

Partial funding for the machine came from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration grant awarded to Front Street Shipyard in 2018 through the Small Shipyard Grant program. Support from U.S. Senator Susan Collins, who chairs the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, was instrumental in securing the grant, according to the company.

For more information contact Front Street Shipyard at (207) 930-3740 or [email protected]. More information is online at frontstreetshipyard.com/manufacturing/.