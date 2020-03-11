Bass Harbor tops the charts with $13 million catch for 2019

ELLSWORTH — Is the glass half full, or is it half empty? It all depends on your perspective.

Last week, the Department of Marine Resources announced that 2019 lobster landings topped 100 million pounds for the ninth consecutive year and that, in terms of the value of the catch, it was the fourth highest since the department or its predecessors began keeping records in 1880. Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

Of course, those numbers obscure the fact that, at 100,725,013 pounds, last year’s lobster landings were down by nearly 10 million pounds from landings in 2018 and by 32.74 million pounds from 2016’s mind-boggling total of about 132,490,774 pounds. On the other hand, the boat price for lobster last year was, according to DMR, at least $4.82 per pound, 20 percent higher than a year ago and about 18 percent higher than in the boom year 2016.

How those numbers affect individual lobstermen varies depending on the port they fish from.

For the fifth consecutive year, Stonington topped the list of Maine’s lobster ports in terms of the value of its landings, about $50.89 million according to DMR’s preliminary figures as of Feb. 20. Vinalhaven, with landings of about $39.74 million, was second in the state with three other Downeast ports — Beals ($22.73 million), Bass Harbor (13.44 million) and Jonesport (13.16 million) — among the top 10 in the state. Others were Portland, Friendship, Spruce Head, Harpswell and Owls Head.

Over the past couple of years, Beals — currently fifth — has slipped just behind Friendship on the top-10 list while Bass Harbor stands seventh, its highest place ever, with landings of about $13.44 million.

Stonington has seen a significant drop in the value of its lobster landings from a peak of $68.03 million in 2016 to $50.89 last year, with some fishermen still waiting for promised bonuses. Despite the decline, it would still have to be considered a good year for Stonington. With about 181 commercial lobster licenses issued to its residents, last year’s landings would be worth an average of about $281,000 per license-holder if all of those licenses were actively fished and every license-holder was equally successful. Clearly, 2019 was a very good year for some Stonington lobstermen, although undoubtedly less so for others.