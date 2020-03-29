ASMFC spring meeting cancelled

ARLINGTON, Va. — Leaders of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission have decided to cancel the group’s Spring Meeting, which was planned for May 4-7.

This action is taken in response to the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 people or more over the next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some board business may be conducted via webinar or conference call May 5 and 6.

“Conducting meetings via webinars/conference calls makes public comment somewhat difficult,” a news release from the commission said. “Therefore, members of the public are encouraged to submit comments in advance of a meeting to be included in briefing materials.”

The details of any scheduled webinars will be announced as they become available.