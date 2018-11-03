“Around Cape Horn” screening

BELFAST — On Monday, Nov. 19, the Penobscot Marine Museum presents a program of “Sights and Songs of the Seas” at the Colonial Theatre in Belfast.

The program begins at 7 p.m. with sea shanties by Bennett Konesni, followed by a screening of the film “Around Cape Horn.” Beer will be provided by Marshall Wharf Brewing Co.

Around Cape Horn was filmed by Captain Irving Johnson in 1929 as the Peking traveled around Cape Horn. Johnson later narrated his footage of the journey, including a terrible storm the ship and crew endured. The charismatic narration of the footage creates a dynamic experience for viewers.