Aquafarmers seek permit for ice machine

TRENTON — A Board of Appeals meeting lasted about two minutes on Jan. 13, when board members Susan Starr, Danielle Cole and Susan Sargent voted to continue the meeting on Jan. 27.

The board was meeting to hear an appeal for a denial that was issued to the de Koning family, owners of Acadia Aqua Farms, for a building permit to construct a concrete slab that was poured on the aquafarmers’ Bar Harbor Road property to accommodate a new ice machine.

Starr explained that the board was given that suggestion by board Chairman John Pratt, who was absent from the meeting. Starr said the board members who were present did not have experience hearing this type of appeal.

Member Jennifer Bonilla was absent.

Fiona de Koning explained to the Islander that the company purchased a new ice machine after its previous one failed last summer. The new piece of equipment, which is needed for the business’s shipping and storage, required the construction of a concrete slab, for which de Koning did not obtain a permit before having it built. A neighbor ultimately complained to town officials.

De Koning then began the permitting process, which included submitting an application and receiving an anticipated denial from Code Enforcement Officer Angie Chamberlain because the slab was poured on a nonconforming structure and could not comply with the town’s required 100-foot setbacks.

Because of this, de Koning explained that the process includes appealing the denial to the town’s Board of Appeals to rectify the situation. She said she apologized for the mix-up.

“It was a mistake, but it was not deliberate,” de Koning said.