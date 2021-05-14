Aquafarm seeks scallop lease

BAR HARBOR—A Bar Harbor-based mussel grower is looking to expand its scallop farming in Frenchman Bay.

Acadia Aquafarms applied for a 68-acre lease halfway between Parker Point and Hancock Point to cultivate sea scallops with suspended gear. The company, owned by the de Koning family, currently grows mussels with five active leases and has two longlines on six 400-square foot leases for scallops, which are at the same location as the proposed lease site.

In its application to the Department of Marine Resources, Acadia Aquafarms said that its observed little commercial fishing in the area over the last couple years and the small amount of traps in the area could be set between the proposed lines, which would be at least 25 feet under water, with no problems.

The company is requesting that if the lease is granted, that there be no dragging, towing mobile nets or diving for scallops in the area. The term of the lease would be 20 years.

The application was deemed complete by the DMR in March and a notice was sent out last week.

“The next step in DMR’s process is the required site review, which is conducted by DMR scientists,” the state agency wrote. “After the site review is complete and a site report is published, DMR will hold a public hearing on this application. DMR will provide additional notice when the hearing has been scheduled.”