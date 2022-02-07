Acadia Aqua Farms public hearing postponed 

BAR HARBOR — A public hearing on an application from Bar Harbor-based Acadia Aqua Farms LLC for a 48-acquaculture site in Frenchman Bay has been postponed until next month.

Acadia Aqua Farms, owned by Hollander and de Köning, proposes raising up to 1,000 tons of blue mussels, 10 million sea scallops and 1,000 tons each of hard- and softshell clams on a lease site southwest of Googins Ledge.

The hearing was originally scheduled to be held in-person on Feb. 9 at the Bar Harbor Municipal Building. Due to COVID-19 and capacity considerations, it has been moved to a virtual format.

The new hearing date is March 28 at 5 p.m. via Microsoft Teams

If the hearing needs to be continued or postponed, it will be held on March 29, at the same time and format. Notice of a postponement or continuance would be posted to the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) website under “Meetings and Events.”

Members of the public wishing to participate in the hearing are asked to register with DMR in advance. Members of the public intending to ask questions or testify about the proposed lease must register with DMR no later than 4 p.m. March 14 to participate.

The hearing registration form can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/2p94t7ha.