Waterfront zoning change pulled from warrant

TREMONT — Unwilling to give up more waterfront property in town to possible development, selectmen voted Monday to remove a proposed zoning change from the warrant for the town meeting in May.

Under the proposal, some areas currently zoned for “commercial fisheries maritime activities” would have switched to “harbor shoreland.”

“I think we should protect maritime activities,” selectman Mike Mansolilli said. “I want to recommend against it and I do not want it put on the warrant … and I feel very strongly about that.”

Two selectmen, Kevin Buck and Jamie Thurlow, who own property within the area on Shore Road of the proposed change to the town’s zoning ordinance, recused themselves from the vote. Thurlow owns commercial property in the area and Buck owns residential property there.

“I don’t think it makes much difference at this point because most of it at this point is residential,” said Buck after Mansolilli voiced his objection.

Selectmen Mansolilli, McKenzie Jewett and Howdy Goodwin all voted to not put the zoning change on the annual town meeting warrant.

Members of the Harbor Committee and Planning Board had already reviewed and approved the proposed change to the section of Shore Road in Bass Harbor.

“I’ve been against it from the get go,” said Thurlow about the zoning change. “The only affected parcel at this time is that old run down house.”

Within proposed warrant article 42, which is now being removed from the annual town meeting warrant, the change would have been to tax map 12, lots 71, 71-1, 72 – 75, 76A and 76. Within the zoning ordinance, property zoned as harbor shoreland is a mixture of maritime, non-maritime, commercial and residential uses. Property zoned as “commercial fishery/maritime activity shoreland” is used strictly for commercial fishing and other maritime activities.