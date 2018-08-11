Water departments plan for emergencies

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A table top exercise to help officials think through what they would do in an emergency that threatened drinking water systems was well attended by representatives of town water districts and emergency services.

Southwest Harbor Water and Sewer District Manager Steve Kenney said leaders of the Maine Rural Water Association, who hosted the event, were impressed with the turnout.

“They were impressed that we were so well prepared for such a small community,” said Kenney. “But we still have plenty to learn. It was very helpful for us.”

Members of the town’s fire department, police department, school officials and the housing authority all took part in a two-day exercise that addressed emergency management in the event that drinking water or wastewater facilities become compromised.

In addition to Southwest Harbor officials, there were representatives from Hancock County, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, as well as members of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert water districts and emergency services in attendance.