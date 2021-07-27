Washed out carriage roads reopen, one section still closed

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — All but 3.6 miles of carriage roads that were closed because of washouts caused by torrential rain on June 9 have reopened.

The only carriage road that remains closed is the northwest section of what is known as Around the Mountain, which is between intersections 10 and 12.

Ten miles of the 45-mile carriage road system were closed following the storm, which Acadia officials described in a press statement as “one of the most exceptional weather events in the park’s history.”

“When the rain came, it took out culverts and it took out the first, second and third layers of the carriage roads,” said Christie Anastasi, the park’s public affairs specialist.

A portion of the popular Aunt Betty Pond carriage road was destroyed.

“There was no carriage road left; it was just the culverts, and they were several feet above the carriage road,” Anastasia said. “Park crews have come in and stabilized it, but it’s just a temporary fix.”

Repairing and rebuilding the carriage roads are priorities for the park in the wake of the storm. Another priority is determining how much damage was caused by the tons of gravel and dirt that were washed into the woods and streams.

“We’re just beginning to get a handle on that,” Anastasia said. “We have a team going out trying to assess where the damage is, what endangered species or sensitive habitats were affected. And they’re also trying to figure out what to do with all that gravel.”

The 6.3-mile carriage road around Eagle Lake has been closed for several months for a rehabilitation. That project was delayed somewhat because crews were pulled away to work on repairing the storm-damaged carriage roads. But Anastasia said it is hoped that sections of the Eagle Lake carriage road can start to be reopened soon.

The only hiking trail in the park that was severely damaged by the storm was the

Maple Spring Trail. The 0.6-mile section from Gilmore Peak south to the carriage road is closed.

“The middle section of the Maple Spring Trail is gone,” Anastasia said. “There is one stone left that was an anchor stone for a wall. We all loved that trail; it is one of our older trails. We haven’t decided what to do about it.”

Meanwhile, the unpaved Lurvey Spring Road, which winds from Echo Lake Beach Road to Long Pond Road, remains closed due to winter storm damage.