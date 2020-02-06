Warrant committee nominations sought

BAR HARBOR — The town is accepting applications to fill one vacant seat on the Warrant Committee. Applications are due Feb. 13.

An interim nominating committee, which includes Warrant Committee Chair Seth Libby, Vice Chair Julie Berberian, Secretary Michael Handwerk and a subcommittee chair, will review applications. They’ll recommend one candidate to the full committee for a vote Feb. 24, Libby said, and a backup candidate in case the committee does not approve the first choice.

The new member will fill a vacancy created by the departure of committee member Carol Chappell, who is unable to serve the remainder of her term.