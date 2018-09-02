BAR HARBOR – The warrant committee’s Aug. 28 meeting was cancelled and rescheduled, due to not having a quorum present.

There are 21 members on the committee. To have a quorum, 13 members need to be present. Only 11 were present at the Aug. 28 meeting, according to committee chair Seth Libby.

The meeting is rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Items on the agenda include filling a vacant seat, and discussing whether the committee supports the creation of a charter commission.

“Once you start [a charter commission] you can’t limit it,” Libby said. “They have the authority to look at everything [in the town charter]. Some say it’s a slippery slope, and some say it’s routine and should be done every 20 years. It will be an interesting discussion.”