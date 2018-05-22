Walsh family gives $500,000 to the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library has received its largest gift to the Next Chapter capital campaign from the Walsh family.

“We are delighted to support the town’s wonderful library,” said Mark Walsh of Ocean Properties. “We challenge everyone who loves Bar Harbor to join us in pledging their substantial support for this beautiful, historic community and cultural center.”

Walsh cited the Jesup Memorial Library along with The Criterion Theatre and the Bar Harbor Club as “three of Bar Harbor’s important historic structures.” “The hotels that we built on the downtown waterfront allowed us to save and restore the Bar Harbor Club, a building that my father loves,” Walsh said, referring to Ocean Properties founder Tom Walsh. “Thankfully others have stepped forward to restore the Criterion. Our gift to the Jesup’s capital campaign will help preserve and improve Bar Harbor’s historic library,” he said.

“We are pleased and grateful for the early support of Ocean Properties and the Walsh family for our Next Chapter capital campaign,” said Ron Beard, chair of the Jesup Memorial Library’s board of directors. “We are talking with several other potential major donors as we prepare for the anticipated full launch of the campaign later this summer.”

The Jesup will raise $9.8 million to preserve, expand and endow Bar Harbor’s private nonprofit public library. Sen. George Mitchell will chair the library’s honorary capital campaign committee.

Walsh said, “It is our sincere hope that the entire community — fellow business owners, year-round residents, and summer residents — will come together to help the Jesup accomplish its important goals.”