Walgreens rapid testing locations increase to 52

AUGUSTA— On Nov. 19, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced the additional Walgreens pharmacy locations that will offer free drive-through rapid COVID-19 antigen testing to people in Maine experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 20, Walgreens will open 52 testing sites across Maine to the public, using Abbott’s BinaxNOW rapid antigen point-of-care test. These sites join the 10 previously announced locations that opened last Nov. 13. An additional three sites in southern Maine will come online with BinaxNOW soon, bringing the total to 65 locations. Appointments at all locations can be made now by following the steps on Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing.

Through an agreement with DHHS, testing is available through Walgreens at no cost to people in Maine who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. As a result of increased demand for testing in recent days, appointment availability may vary by location.

“The expansion of free rapid antigen testing through Walgreens allows people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to quickly rule out this disease,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “The BinaxNOW tests offer one more layer of protection, but continuing to wear a face covering, avoiding large gatherings and keeping our distance has never been more important.”

Rapid antigen COVID-19 testing is available at Walgreens by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test. Walgreens patrons self-collect a sample with a nasal swab under the supervision of Walgreens staff and submit the sample through the drive-through window, with results available in as little as an hour.

People who test positive for COVID-19 through the BinaxNOW rapid test should immediately quarantine and seek a second standard PCR test to confirm the results.

This testing is available through DHHS’ partnership with Walgreens to distribute approximately 300,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen tests. The BinaxNOW test has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for testing symptomatic individuals for COVID-19 within the first seven days of symptoms.

In total, Maine is receiving 400,000 BinaxNOW tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at no charge. DHHS is separately allocating 100,000 tests through an application process and has already distributed more than 35,000 of those tests to federally qualified health centers, shelters, schools and other settings. Since demand may exceed the available supply, DHHS will prioritize facilities that serve high-risk populations, high risk settings and other settings where access to testing is otherwise limited.

While the BinaxNOW rapid antigen test is best used for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, other types of testing is available in Maine to people who think they need a test, regardless of symptoms and without the need for a referral from a health provider. This testing is available at more than two dozen “swab and send” testing locations that offer molecular testing at no charge under separate agreements with DHHS. Results from swab and send locations are provided by the State Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory within 48 hours of receipt at the lab (the time from the sample collection to the delivery of the result to the patient may take longer). For more information, including the list of expanded Walgreens locations, visit the Keep Maine Healthy website.

Walgreens BinaxNOW COVID-19 Testing Locations in Maine:

Auburn: 61 Union St.

Auburn: 698 Minot Ave.

Augusta: 403 Water Street

Augusta: 2007 N. Belfast Ave.

Bangor: 566 Union St.

Bangor: 706 Broadway

Bath: 11 State Rd.

Belfast: 268 Main St.

Bethel: 28 Mayville Rd.

Biddeford: 335 Alfred St.

Blue Hill: 17 South St.

Boothbay Harbor: 223 Townsend Ave.

Brewer: 437 Wilson St.

Buxton: 226 Parker Farm Rd.

Calais: 223 North St.

Caribou: 112 Bennett Dr.

Cornish: 151 Maple St.

Damariscotta: 365 Main St.

Dover Foxcroft: 151 E. Main St.

Ellsworth: 226 High St.

Falmouth: 33 Depot Road (opens next week)

Farmington: 317 Main St.

Ft. Fairfield: 355 Main St.

Ft. Kent: 84 E. Main St.

Gardiner: 9 Spring St.

Gorham: 120 Main St.

Gray: 62 West Gray Road

Guilford: 3 Hudson Ave., #147

Hampden: 65 Western Ave.

Houlton: 137 North St.

Kennebunk: 37 Portland Rd.

Kittery: 15 Shapleigh Rd.

Lewiston: 430 Sabattus St.

Lincoln: 2 W. Broadway

Lisbon Falls: 575 Lisbon St.

Livermore Falls: 81 Main St.

Machias: 144 Dublin St.

Madawaska: 429 Main St.

Manchester: 943 Western Ave.

Milo: 35 Park St.

Naples: 665 Roosevelt Trl.

Newport: 36 Moosehead Trl.

Norway: 53 Paris St.

Oakland: 19 Main St.

Old Orchard Beach: 15 Saco Ave.

Pittsfield: 506 Somerset Ave.

Portland: 616 Forest Avenue (opens next week)

Presque Isle: 320 Main St.

Rockland: 28 Park St.

Rumford: 7 Portland St.

Saco: 461 Main St.

Sanford: 868 Main Street

Scarborough: 233 US Route 1

Scarborough: 600 U.S. Route 1

Skowhegan: 225 Madison Ave.

South Portland: 279 Main Street (opens next week)

Topsham: 77 Mallett Dr.

Waterville: 210 Main St.

Wells: 1036 Post Rd.

Westbrook: 465 Main St.

Windham: 741 Roosevelt Trl.

Winslow: 36 China Road

Winthrop: 16 Peck Farm Rd.

Yarmouth: 478 US Route 1

York: 400 U.S. Route 1