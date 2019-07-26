Wading pool reopens

BAR HARBOR — The Glen Mary wading Pool reopened last week after an unplanned closure, according to Public Works Director Chip Reeves.

Earlier this month, following an “accident” that occasionally happens with very young children, the pool was closed due to contamination.

Public works crews drained, cleaned, and refilled the pool. Following an adjustment of chemical levels, the pool reopened again for wading.

Glen Mary Wading Pool is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is a popular in-town cooling-off spot for families with young children.

The pool has a maximum depth of 2.5 feet, and there is no lifeguard on duty. Children must be accompanied by an adult.