Voting now open for “Women of Distinction”

BAR HARBOR — YWCA MDI has announced the finalists for this year’s Women of Distinction awards and is inviting the public to vote for one person in each of three categories: Woman of the Year, Young Woman of the Year and Girl of the Year.

The nominees were chosen based on their leadership and advocacy for social justice.

Nominees for Woman of the Year are Bo Greene, Dee Karnofsky, Wendy Littlefield, Nina St. Germain and Jessica Stewart. Nominees for Young Woman of the Year are Jessica DeFrenn, Catie Forthofer and Maggie Painter. Nominees for Girl of the Year are Irene Choi, Maaike Korstanje, Sirohi Kumar and Gianna Turk.

The group of students who spearheaded the plastic bag ban on Mount Desert Island, Ella Izenour, Caroline Musson, Charlotte Partin and Logan Wilbur, were also nominated as a group for Girl of the Year.

Voting will close on Aug. 31. Winners will be recognized at YWCA MDI’s Women of Distinction event, which will be held Friday, Sept. 27 from 6-8 pm.

Vote online at ywcamdi.org, or contact 288-5008.