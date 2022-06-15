Voters say no to retail pot 

BAR HARBOR — Residents and visitors of Bar Harbor will have to wait to purchase recreational marijuana in town after voters rejected a citizen petition aimed at opening up an adult-use market.

By a vote of 615 to 804, the petition, which sought to allow two recreational shops win town, failed to pass.

In other ballot initiatives, voters overwhelmingly approved two land use amendments seeking to redefine the districts around the Oceanarium and Education Center and The Jackson Laboratory. With the vote, the Oceanarium will move from the shoreland limited residential district to the marine research district, allowing it to repair or modify existing buildings on its property – the majority of which were considered nonconforming while in the shoreland district.

The so-called “triangle” area between Schooner Head Road and Route 3 will join other adjacent properties already owned by The Jackson Laboratory in an expanded scientific research zone after voters approved the measure 1,168 to 203. Eight parcels will join others that are part of the lab’s 80-acre core campus in an attempt to contain future development into the expanded district.

In local elections, Jeff Dobbs and Matthew Hochman were reelected to three-year terms on the Town Council. Incumbent Alexandra Simis and Tyson Starling were elected to three-years terms on the school committee. Robert Webber was elected to serve a three-year term on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees and Juliette Berberian, Robert Chaplin, Louise Lopez, Eben Salvatore and Jeffrey Young were elected to three-year terms on the Warrant Committee.