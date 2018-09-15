Saturday - Sep 15, 2018

Voters OK street sweeper purchase

September 15, 2018 by on News

MOUNT DESERT — The town’s purchase of a new street sweeper was narrowly approved by voters at the special town meeting Monday night.

The vote of 68-61 authorized the town to borrow up to $225,000 for the sweeper, which will replace the one that was totaled when a large chunk of ledge fell on it on Peabody Drive in May.

Public Works Director Tony Smith said the actual cost of the new sweeper is $204,500. He said a heavy equipment dealer in Lewiston had guaranteed that price until the day after the town meeting vote.

Smith also said he will recommend to the Board of Selectmen that $50,000 be taken from his department’s equipment reserve account to reduce the amount the town has to borrow to $154,500.

Some at the town meeting questioned why the town didn’t pay for the street sweeper entirely with reserve account funds.

“That would leave us with about $44,000 in reserve, and I’m not comfortable with having such a low amount going into the winter,” Smith said.

He also was asked why the town didn’t lease a street sweeper instead of buying one.

“The terms were better for purchase than for leasing this time around,” he said.

