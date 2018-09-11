Voters demand Main Street project changes; selectmen to ponder next step

MOUNT DESERT — Residents at the special town meeting here Monday night voted 97-45 to direct the Board of Selectmen to consider major changes in Northeast Harbor’s Main Street redevelopment project. The project was approved at the regular town meeting in May.

It is now up to the selectmen to decide what if any changes to make. Board Chairman John Macauley said Tuesday that the selectmen plan to hold an executive session later this week to discuss their options. A regular board meeting is scheduled for this coming Monday.

The warrant article that voters approved directs the selectmen to consider delaying the project, which is currently scheduled to begin Oct. 15, and to consider alternatives to burying utility lines under Main Street.

However, according to the town’s attorney, Andy Hamilton, the selectmen cannot substantially alter the project as it was described in the warrant article that passed in May. That description included burying the utility lines.

The warrant article that voters approved Monday began as a petition that was signed this summer by 176 people. Alan Joseph, who wrote and began circulating the petition, acknowledged prior to the vote Monday night the May town meeting vote can’t be nullified.

“The project in some form or fashion is going to go forward,” he said. “But until we brought this petition up, it was going forward fast at 100 percent of how it was written. We brought it up to bring more discussion in…to get things to change.”

Joseph and some Main Street business owners have expressed fear that disruption caused by the redevelopment project will hurt their businesses.

Following the vote on the warrant article prompted by the citizens’ petition, residents on Monday voted on a shorter, simplified version that the selectmen had placed on the warrant but had recommended against passage.

That warrant article passed 77-23.