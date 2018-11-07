Voters back charter commission

BAR HARBOR — With 65 percent of registered voters weighing in in the November local election, the town is set to form a commission to consider substantive changes to its governing document.

The creation of a Charter Commission was approved by a a vote of 1,624 to 937, according to official results released at midnight by Town Clerk Sharon Linscott.

Six members were elected to the commission on the same ballot: Peter St. Germain, Martha Searchfield, Patricia Samuel, Joseph Cough, Michael Gurtler and Christopher Strout. Other members are to be appointed by the town council.

A zoning change, moving the Downeast Horizons campus in Town Hill to a different district, was approved by a vote of 2,352 to 281.