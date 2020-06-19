Voters asked to order zero-carbon plan

MOUNT DESERT — Voters at this year’s Town Meeting – whenever it is held – will be asked if they want to direct the Board of Selectmen to develop a plan for bringing the activities of town government to zero–carbon emissions by Dec. 31, 2030.

Achieving that would require a reduction or modification of energy consumption by the Town Hall offices, fire stations, wastewater treatment plants, highway garage, Northeast Harbor Marina and Visitor Center, Mount Desert Elementary School and town-owned vehicles,

With a “yes” vote at the Town Meeting, citizens would adopt a Resolution Endorsing the Declaration of a Climate Emergency and Emergency Mobilization Effort to Restore a Safe Climate.

The resolution states that “the climate emergency…is threatening the cultural, social and economic well-being of our community.”

It commits the town to reducing “town-wide greenhouse gas emissions” and prioritizing “zero-carbon solutions for local electricity, heating and transportation systems toward the goal of a zero emissions, energy-independent Mount Desert Island…”

The resolution was crafted by the Climate Emergency Action Coalition in collaboration with College of the Atlantic’s sustainability group and the town’s Sustainability Committee.

The Board of Selectmen voted June 1 to place it on this year’s Town Meeting warrant.