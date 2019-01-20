Voters asked to OK school system budget

BAR HARBOR — Registered voters in the eight towns with schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System will be asked to approve a budget for next year of $1.9 million for the system’s central office and shared services at the school board’s annual budget meeting next Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in the MDI High School library.

The budget, which the school board adopted last month, is 3.76 percent higher than the budget for the current year. Personnel costs account for the bulk of the budget, which calls for the central office support staff to receive a 5 percent pay raise. Administrators would receive a salary increase of 3.5 percent, except for Superintendent Marc Gousse, whose raise would be 3 percent.

Towns with MDRISS schools are Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Trenton, Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro and Swan’s Island.