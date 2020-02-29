Voter OK sought for road shoulder prep

MOUNT DESERT — Voters at the May town meeting will be asked to approve spending $65,000 for survey, design and other technical services related to the proposed paving of shoulders on both sides of Indian Point Road between Pretty Marsh Road and Gray Farm Road.

That is just under nine-tenths of a mile.

Several residents of the Pretty Marsh area told the Board of Selectmen in December that the narrow and, in some cases, nearly non-existent shoulders make walking or bike riding quite dangerous.

“You’re either in the ditch or you’re in the road,” Rick Barter said.

In response to residents’ concerns, Public Works Director Tony Smith asked the engineering firm Johnston Associates to develop engineering and construction cost estimates for paving the shoulders along all or portions of Indian Point Road between Pretty Marsh Road and the Bar Harbor town line.

The estimates ranged from $634,500 for the shortest section to $2.1 million for the longest.

Based on those estimates, Smith and a representative of the Pretty Marsh residents recommended that the town pay for technical services in preparation for paving shoulders along the shortest section of the road, about 4,700 feet. If the technical services funding is approved at town meeting this year, then Smith anticipates that voters at next year’s town meeting will be asked to approve construction funding.

Pretty Marsh residents also have expressed concern about the lack of adequate shoulders on Pretty Marsh Road and Gray Farm Road.

Smith said in a memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt that if the paved shoulders on Indian Point Road turn out to be well used and “result in reduced maintenance and contribute to the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicle traffic,” then Pretty Marsh residents might want to ask for additional shoulder improvements in future years.