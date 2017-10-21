Voter guide available

BAR HARBOR — The League of Women Voters of Maine Education Fund’s Easy-to-Read Voter Guide for the 2017 election is now available online. This year’s guide covers the four statewide referendum questions to be decided by voters on Nov. 7.

The guide is written in easy-to-understand language. It is nonpartisan; it does not promote any candidate, platform or position on the ballot.

This year, there are no statewide candidate elections.

The state ballot will consist only of four ballot questions. Questions 1 and 2 are citizen initiatives to create new laws, Question 3 is a bond issue to borrow money, and Question 4 is a request to amend Maine’s constitution.

The guide also includes general information about voting in Maine, including who can vote, how to register, how to vote absentee and where to vote on Election Day.

“Over the last decade, we have provided Maine voters with easily accessible, nonpartisan information about what will appear on the statewide ballot on Election Day, and we are pleased to be able to continue that service and tradition this year,” said Jill Ward, president of the League of Women Voters of Maine Education Fund.

“We encourage Maine voters of all stripes to use and share the guide so that all our citizens have the information they need to exercise their right to vote.”

The guide, published only in electronic format, can be found at www.lwvme.org/guide.html.