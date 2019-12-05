Volunteer info session

MOUNT DESERT — Island Connections, a nonprofit that provides free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands, will host an information session for potential volunteers Monday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

“Transportation to medical appointments, cancer and dialysis treatments, outpatient surgeries, grocery shopping and/or food pantry visits and other basic needs are the primary focus of our organization,” a statement from the group said. “Currently, the need for volunteer drivers from Northeast Harbor is at a critical point, with the request for rides out-pacing volunteer recruitment.“

Contact Dana Mastroianni at 288-4457 or dana@islconnections.org.