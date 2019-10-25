Visitor services move downtown

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK — The Hulls Cove Visitor Center in Acadia National Park will close for the season on Oct. 31.

Beginning on Nov. 1, National Park Service staff will relocate to the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce information center at the corner of Main Street and Cottage Street to provide information about visiting the park.

The chamber its downtown information center with the National Park Service to allow the two organizations to jointly provide visitor services at a convenient location for winter visitors.

Visitors will be able to talk with a park ranger to learn about Acadia National Park, and chamber staff will provide information about lodging, restaurants, activities, and local services.

The information center will be open 8 am to 4 pm daily. For more information call 288-5103 or visit visitbarharbor.com.