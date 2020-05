ACADIA NAT’L PARK — If the state of Maine moves to Phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan on Monday, June 1, then park officials tentatively plan to have rangers providing limited information services in tents outside the Hulls Cove Visitor Center starting that day.

Visitors are advised to check the Acadia website before coming to the park.

The park’s longer-range plans for reopening are expected to be announced within the next few days.