Visitor cases ‘not an outbreak,’ CDC says; expanded contact tracing to begin

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital is set to begin contact tracing work to make sure those who have come into contact with out-of-state visitors who test positive for COVID-19 are aware of the potential exposure.

MDI Hospital will use the web-based Sara Alert tool to begin contacting those “close contacts” (anyone who has been within six feet of the person for 15 minutes or more) of these out-of-state cases, Maine Center for Disease Control director Dr. Nirav Shah announced Tuesday.

The hospital’s leaders have been concerned about the contact tracing for these visitors for months, because the state contact tracers do not work with out-of-state cases.

The issue has become more urgent in the last two weeks as the hospital began to receive calls from visitors who received positive tests results from their home states several days after arriving here.

Under U.S. CDC rules, cases of the virus are reported in a person’s state of permanent residence, not in the place where they were tested. Contact tracing investigations are also normally the responsibility of the patient’s home state.

“The obvious reality is that it is more difficult for anybody to do contact tracing with someone who is hundreds of miles away,” MDI Hospital CEO Art Blank told the Portland Press Herald last month.

The pilot project with MDI Hospital for visitor contact tracing, Shah said, “will be the same system that’s used for individuals who are Maine residents.”

A case investigator contacts the person who has received a positive test as soon as possible after the diagnosis is delivered, he said, and compiles a list of their close contacts. (This is why restaurants are asking customers for phone numbers.)

Then, contact tracers add contact information for those people to the Sara Alert system and get in touch with them via text message, phone call or email. The system sends automated messages to ask those contacts whether they are experiencing symptoms.

“Typically, Sara Alert has been used by hospitals to conduct symptom tracking,” Shah said. “We’re adjusting Sara Alert to make it useful for this situation.”

A report that the hospital has worked with 35 “individuals and families or more” from out of state who are in this situation set off a wave of concern in the community on Monday.

But Shah clarified Tuesday that, in the last week and a half, between five and seven people contacted MDI Hospital about having received positive test results. The 35 is cumulative since the pandemic began in march, hospital spokesperson Oka Hutchins said.

“We’re not labeling this as a potential outbreak,” he said. “There’s no indication that these cases are epidemiologically linked.”

But residents and visitors alike do need to remain vigilant, Shah stressed. Visitors getting tested in order to come to Maine must have the swab or sample taken no longer than 72 hours before arriving here. Because large national laboratories have huge numbers of tests to process, results are sometimes taking a week or more, but visitors are still required to quarantine until they have a negative result in hand.

“The system requires folks to be responsible and not expose others while they’re waiting for their tests,” he said. This means “not interacting with anybody whatsoever” outside of traveling companions.

When going for a walk or picking up groceries or takeout, he said to “wait until there’s no one around you whatsoever” before leaving the vehicle to pick up the order.

“We look forward to seeing how this system works and how we can use it to keep everyone in Maine safe.”