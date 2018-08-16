Visitation continues to rise

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia visitation appears headed toward another record-setting year.

The estimated number of park visits in July was 759,165, an increase of more than 15,000 over last July, according to the monthly report issued by the National Park Service earlier this week.

The July figures pushed the number of visits for the first seven months of this year to nearly 1.63 million, which was nearly 50,000 more than for the same period in 2017. That was an increase of 3.1 percent.

The number of visits to the Mount Desert Island section of the park during those first seven months was about 1.37 million, an increase over last year of 2.3 percent. The park’s Schoodic Peninsula visitation was up 5.5 percent to 146,611. The 2,331 visits to Isle au Haut represented a drop of 40.1 percent from January through July of last year.

Park visits by passengers on the Island Explorer buses were up 9.8 percent for that seven-month period, with July’s number, 56,259, representing a 10.3 jump over July 2017.

The number of visits by motor coach passengers, including those from cruise ships, and by patrons of local sightseeing bus companies Oli’s Trolley and National Park Tours was up 24.1 percent for the month of July to 19,997. For 2018 so far, that number was 43,604, an increase of 16.5 percent over 2017.

The number of overnight stays in Acadia’s three campgrounds – Blackwoods, Seawall and Schoodic Woods – in July was down 3.2 percent from the same month last year. But for the first seven months of the year, the number of camper nights was up 1.2 percent.

In 2017, Acadia had a record-breaking 3.5 million visits, making it the seventh most-visited of America’s 59 national parks. Visitation totals are based on a combination of actual counts and estimates.