Virus testing for tourism workers to begin

BAR HARBOR — A plan to test a group of front-facing workers in local tourism businesses for COVID-19 got the go-ahead from state officials this week. The “surveillance” or “sentinel” testing of frontline employees is intended to protect them as well as provide early warnings of potential community transmission as Mount Desert Island welcomes visitors from around the country.

The voluntary program includes up to 10 employees from each participating business, a total of 200 people in two cohorts of 100. Each person will have an anterior nares swab (less invasive than a nasopharyngeal swab) sample collected at Mount Desert Island Hospital’s outdoor testing pavilion every two weeks between now and October. The hospital will provide a healthcare provider order to perform the tests.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Mount Desert Chamber of Commerce are currently recruiting employers to participate. Processing of tests at the state lab is expected to begin July 20.

The plan was developed by a Downeast COVID-19 Task Force, which was convened by Healthy Acadia and the hospital and includes town managers, chambers of commerce, Acadia National Park and The Jackson Lab.

“I love the creativity with which they’re approaching the problem,” Governor Janet Mills said of the task force plan in a media briefing last month.

A draft of the pilot project released in June describes it as a way to “provide additional surveillance to an already robust COVID-19 testing survey of the MDI community.

“This will add front-facing workers to the groups already being tested on MDI: all symptomatic cases, asymptomatic nursing home staff, asymptomatic Jackson Laboratory employee testing (1,500 community members),” the summary notes.

According to the draft plan, employees can return to work until test results are obtained. The plan also includes agreements with employers for what to do if an employee tests positive, including paid sick leave, access to an area to quarantine/isolate, contact tracing and testing for employee contacts.

“We’re hoping that we can look at this as a model for other communities to begin to embrace, and utilize it to protect their front-facing workers, but their greater community as well,” Chrissi Maguire, the hospital’s senior vice president, said in a television interview Friday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 18 total confirmed or probable cases in Hancock County of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began. According to data updated Friday at midnight, two of those cases are currently active.