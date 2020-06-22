Virtual zone meetings scheduled 

ELLSWORTH — In three virtual regional zone council meetings set for this month, the state Department of Marine Resources will update lobstermen on the upcoming season and proposed regulations intended to protect endangered right whales.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings will be held online. Participants were asked to register in advance by June 15.

The session for zones C and D is set for today, Thursday, June 18, at 4 p.m. The meeting for zones A and B is set for 4 p.m. Monday, June 22. Zones E, F and G will convene digitally on Tuesday, June 30.