Virtual hugs at KidsPeace

ELLSWORTH — “It’s not fair … just when we really could use a hug the most, we can’t get one!” That comment, from a young girl in the residential treatment program at KidsPeace gave voice to a need felt throughout our communities and our country at this challenging time. Combating the COVID-19 crisis demands a response rooted in caring for each other, regardless of distance or separation.

In that spirit, the organization has introduced the KidsPeace Virtual Hug - a way to show how much you care for those you cannot hold in person that carries with it the therapeutic benefits of a real old-fashioned traditional hug.

Learn more about the KidsPeace Virtual Hug at www.kidspeace.org/news.