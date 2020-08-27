Virtual Acadia advisory meeting 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The fall meeting of the Acadia Advisory Commission will be held virtually starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. Superintendent Kevin Schneider will report on the plan for piloting the timed-entry reservation system in October, the Bass Harbor Head Light acquisition, the rehabilitation of the Eagle Lake Carriage Road and the Great American Outdoors Act, which will provide funds to address the backlog of deferred maintenance projects in Acadia and other national parks. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting online. More information is available at go.nps.gov/AcadiaAdvisoryCommission.