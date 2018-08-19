Vigil against hate held

BAR HARBOR — Indivisible MDI organized a “Wave of love against hate” rally Aug. 12 at the Bar Harbor Village Green on the one-year anniversary of white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va.

“We come together to send a positive message of love and to summon the strength and courage to work for equity and justice,” organizers said. Speakers included Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana, College of the Atlantic professor David Feldman, the Rev. Mark Worth, former minister of the Ellsworth Unitarian Universalist Church and Aura Silva Martinez, recent COA alumna.