Veterinarian makes house calls on MDI 

MOUNT DESERT —Go Vet Go will begin seeing clients and their pets on Sept. 22. The new house call service will be provided by Dr. Brandi Smith, who said she will serve the Mount Desert Island, Trenton, Lamoine and Ellsworth area, providing appointments Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with expanded hours to come.

Go Vet Go will provide wellness and preventive care, medical care for acute and chronic illness, as well as second opinions on complex cases. Pet owners can call for an appointment or request an appointment through the service’s website. Appointments will take place in clients’ homes and will typically last 20 to 40 minutes.

Smith previously owned and practiced at the Rockingham Veterinary Clinic in Chester, Vt., from 2011 to 2020. Her solo practice provided wellness, medical, dental, surgical and emergency care.

For more information, go online to www.govetgopets.com or call (207) 337-6100.