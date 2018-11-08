Veterans Day observed

BAR HARBOR — Several Mount Desert Island organizations have events planned to mark Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, on the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I on Sunday, Nov. 11. At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, 100 years ago, the ‘Armistice with Germany’ went into effect and ended the fighting of World War I. The “War to End All Wars” had raged from 1914–1918.

Veterans’ lunch

The Tremont Consolidated school plans a special veterans lunch Friday, Nov. 9. All veterans are invited, “regardless of whether you have a relative attending the school or not!” an announcement from the school said.

Contact the school office at 244-7777.

American Legion

The George Edwin Kirk American Legion Post 25 of Bar Harbor on Cottage Street will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Veterans Day Program at 11 a.m. Both events are open to the community. Refreshments will be available.

Veterans race

This year’s edition of the Veterans Remembrance Road Race is scheduled to be held Sunday, Nov. 11, in Ellsworth.

2018 marks the fifth running of the race, which drew 130 runners to downtown Ellsworth last year. Judson Cake of Bar Harbor was the overall winner with a time of 21 minutes, 37 seconds, and Cecilia Dube of Orono was the top female runner with a place of sixth and a time of 27:51.

Registration for the race costs $20 on race day or $15 for those who register prior to Friday, Nov. 9. Race-day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Down East Family YMCA’s James Russell Wiggins Center. The race itself will begin at 9 a.m.

A portion of the registration fees will go toward the Summit Project and the Maine Veterans Project. For more information, contact Down East Family YMCA Fitness Director Robin Clarke at 667-3086.

Blue star marker

The Bar Harbor Garden Club plans a Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony Sunday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Blue Star Marker on Route 3, which is located near the head of Mount Desert Island.

“This will be a special tribute to honor all the fallen veterans from Maine who fought so bravely in World War I,” event organizers said. “The public, especially veterans, are invited and encouraged to attend.”

After a brief ceremony, and the playing of “Taps,” attendees are welcome to stay for cider and doughnuts, and peruse literature that lists the names of all Maine casualties of that war, photos of some Maine soldiers who fought, and wartime pictures.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs, Inc.