Veterans Day ceremony set

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will be holding a Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony Sunday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Blue Star Marker on Route 3, which is located near the head of Mount Desert Island.

At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, 100 years ago, the ‘Armistice with Germany’ went into effect and ended the fighting of World War I (1914–1918) — a.k.a. as “The War to End All Wars.”

“This will be a special tribute to honor all the fallen veterans from Maine who fought so bravely in World War I,” event organizers said. “The public, especially veterans, are invited and encouraged to attend.”

After a brief ceremony, and the playing of “Taps”, attendees are welcome to stay for cider and doughnuts, and peruse the literature provided that lists the names of all Maine casualties of that war, photos of some Maine soldiers who fought, and wartime pictures.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs, Inc.